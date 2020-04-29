Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YRC Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of YRCW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 2,288,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. YRC Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.53.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

