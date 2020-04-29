Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.39, 407,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 508,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.