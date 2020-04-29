OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Monday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 70,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVCHY. ValuEngine lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.