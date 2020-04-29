Overstock.com (OSTK) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.51% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 169,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.17. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,454.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,699 shares of company stock worth $163,760 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

