Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

