PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. 384,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $917,660 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.