Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.22 and its 200 day moving average is $387.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.