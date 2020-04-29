Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 58,702 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CMC Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,889 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

