Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

