Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. 8,339,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

