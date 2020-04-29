Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

