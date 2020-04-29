Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,041. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

