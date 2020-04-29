Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 13,702,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,915. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

