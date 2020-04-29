Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. 1,906,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,819. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.