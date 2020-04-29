Palladium Partners LLC Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

