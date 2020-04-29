Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.36. 1,908,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,043. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

