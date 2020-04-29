Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 806.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $264.73. 1,898,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.49. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

