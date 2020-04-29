Palladium Partners LLC Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 47,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,028. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

