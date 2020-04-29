Palladium Partners LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.56. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

