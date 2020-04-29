Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.46. 5,602,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

