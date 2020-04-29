Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,587 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,945.0% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 318,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 641,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.