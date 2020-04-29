Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $136.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.