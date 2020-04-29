Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,885. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

