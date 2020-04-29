Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

MDT stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

