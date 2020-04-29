Palladium Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.76. 3,377,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

