Palladium Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

