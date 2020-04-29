Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

