Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.08. 2,192,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,382. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

