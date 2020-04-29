Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 35,115,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,061,156. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.