Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,055.45. 206,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,059. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $921.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,080.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

