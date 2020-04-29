Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

