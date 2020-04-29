Palladium Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 2,001,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.