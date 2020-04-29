Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 3,082 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 1,714,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.