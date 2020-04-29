Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,862,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

