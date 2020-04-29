Palladium Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.24.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.12 on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,764. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

