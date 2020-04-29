Palladium Partners LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 598,880 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 3,968,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,708. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

