Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

