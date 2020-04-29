Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

