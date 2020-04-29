Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,061,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. 1,734,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

