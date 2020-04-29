Palladium Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $406,936,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $152,639,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.79. 885,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

