Palladium Partners LLC Sells 705 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,123. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.27. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

