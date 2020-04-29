Palladium Partners LLC Sells 9,356 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 46.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 57.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 473,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 35,159,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,933,246. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

