Palladium Partners LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 65,389,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,062,492. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

