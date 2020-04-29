Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 1,861,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,960. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

