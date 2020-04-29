Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.67. 2,547,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

