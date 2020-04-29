Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.62. 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

