Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.