Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. 5,143,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.