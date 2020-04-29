Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 472,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,392. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83.

