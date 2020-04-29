Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 17,235,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

